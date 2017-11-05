Do This Workout For a Natural Breast Lift

There is a connection between the classic calisthenic push-up and the push-up bra: they both give your breasts a little lift! Yes, you can get a perkier bust by working your pec muscles, which lie directly under your breast tissue. We’ve created a quick circuit workout — it should take you under 10 minutes to do — that tones your chest and give your boobs a natural lift. The workout includes back exercises to improve your posture, so you can stand tall to highlight your perkier chest.

Directions: Do this five-exercise circuit three times, taking a break between sets to stretch your chest. Use weights between five and 10 pounds.

