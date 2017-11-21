Disney-fy Your Apple Watch With This Adorable Mickey Ears Case — Available on Amazon!

A post shared by Jenn “PB&J” (@pbandjellyjenn) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Calling all Disney-loving moms! We just found the cutest darn accessory for your Apple Watch (AKA that life-saving device that helps keep your endless list of daily reminders in check). Mickey Mouse ears-shaped Apple Watch cases have been flooding our Instagram feeds lately, and they’re the perfect, stylish way to have a hint of Disney magic with you at all times. I mean, why have a plain ol’ caseless watch when you can be filled with a wave of nostalgic joy every time you look at your wrist?

These adorable cases are, thankfully, easy to come by online, as various versions are available through retailers like Amazon and Etsy. It looks like the most popular option is a silicone case, which comes in pretty much every color of the rainbow, but if you’re feeling extra, there are also glittery choices like this gorgeous rose gold one and this rhinestone-covered case.

Below is Amazon’s top-rated Mickey Ears Apple Watch case, which would make the perfect holiday gift for any Disney-lover in your life — or for yourself!

Silicone Mickey Mouse Ears Apple Watch Case ($8)

