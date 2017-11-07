Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was only kidding about changing his name. This time.

The rapper shared an Instagram video on Monday saying, “Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet.”

Combs, 48, has gone by other names such as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Diddy, as well as the new moniker, Brother Love, he gave himself on Saturday, which also happened to be his birthday.

“Due to the overwhelming response from the media out there… and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion… I was only joking. Okay?” he said in the video. “I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is Love.”

He continued, laughing, “But to set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do in the next couple of weeks, you can address me by any of my older name. But, if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby. But, I was only playing.”

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In a Tweet on Saturday, the musician told fans, “Hey yo; what’s up y’all. I have some very serious, serious news.”

“I’ve been praying on this . . . I know it’s risky because it could come off as corny to some people . . . I decided to change my name again,” he said. “I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.”

While the change may have been a joke, it was the fifth time Combs has announced a name change.

Via: http://people.com/music/diddy-says-he-was-only-joking-about-changing-his-name-to-brother-love/

Share

More Celebrity News: