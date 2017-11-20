Diana Ross’s Dancing Grandson Stole the Show (and Our Hearts) at the AMAs

Watch @DianaRoss‘ grandson dancing up a storm at the end of the #AMAs . #AMAs2017 @TraceeEllisRoss pic.twitter.com/wvavaSYZk4

— Kristin Vohl (@KrissyCougar) November 20, 2017

When your grandma is music legend Diana Ross, it only makes sense that knowing how to groove is in your DNA. So when Diana took the stage to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Music Awards, she invited her multitude of adorable grandkids on stage to help her celebrate the occasion. One of the Ross children turned the intensity up to 11, though, by busting out some seriously impressive dance moves (even the splits!) and totally stealing the show.

Eight-year-old Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Rhonda Ross’s son, proved that performing is in his blood with his heartwarming dancing, causing celebrities like Kelly Clarkson to cheer with delight over the unexpected performance. He certainly made our night! Give the hilariously cute clip a watch above, then check out Diana’s full performance here.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Diana-Ross-Grandson-Dancing-American-Music-Awards-2017-44279885

