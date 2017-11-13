Demi Lovato Goes Shirtless in a Suit — and Her Level of Sexy Is Unfathomable

Demi Lovato once said when she feels sexy, the world better watch out, and we have officially been warned and are on high alert. The alarms went off at the MTV European Music Awards when she showed up in a tuxedo with no shirt underneath. Needless to say, Demi might have taken some inspiration from Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the LACMA Art + Film Gala from earlier this month.

The 25-year-old wore white and black tuxedo pants and a matching jacket from the brand Styland, and she paired the separates with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Messika jewelry. Leave it to Demi to find a way to look sexy, sophisticated, and like a boss all at the same time. Look ahead to shop.

43837506

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Demi-Lovato-Styland-Suit-MTV-EMAs-44253767

Share

More Celebrity News: