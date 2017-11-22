Daphne Oz Shows Off 38-Week Baby Bump in Nude Selfie: ‘We Are Very Close Now’

Daphne Oz is almost at the finish line.

The Chew alum, 31, gave an update on her third pregnancy, sharing a photo of her 38-week baby bump on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “well…we are very close now.”

She continued, “193lbs (so my doctor tells me – i don’t own a scale). definitively not all baby. taking this picture last night, it was just going to be for our family – i have collages of each baby growing in my belly and try to write myself little reminders of what it felt like to know their movements and the excitement of holding them inside me before I got to know the actual people that would emerge.”

Oz adds that she changed her mind, deciding to post the photo on social media because she wanted “to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred…we do so much in this skin.”

“We all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it,” she wrote. “mine has been a long, winding journey forward and back and forward again. and then there are moments like this that are a perfect duality: heavy and light, exhausted and exhilarated, unrecognizable and yet distinctly me (plus someone else).”

She concluded, “these last few weeks of pregnancy have gone so fast and slow and it got me thinking about a lot. i feel like you guys think these thoughts too. BIG LOVE!!”

Oz — a New York Times bestselling author who is the oldest child of television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz — confirmed on her Instagram page in June that she and husband John Jovanovic would be welcoming another child this winter.

“Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter,” Oz announced in her baby announcement.

The pair is already parents to daughter Philomena Bijou, 3, and 23-month-old son Jovan Jr.

In early September, the mother-to-be showed off her baby bump when she posted a photo of herself enjoying the final days of summer at the beach.

