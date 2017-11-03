Club Monaco Is Having a Major Fall Sale – Here Are the 5 Best Styles to Shop

Club Monaco is known for its mix of feminine and on-trend styles, which is why if you’re a frequent shopper of the brand’s cool clothing, then you’re going to want to check out the website today. Right now, you can score 20 percent off all sweaters, including already marked down styles including tons of pretty pieces that will take you from now through fall – and beyond. No promo code is needed to receive this amazing discount, so once your shopping cart is full of cozy knits just checkout and your 20 percent off will already be applied. Scroll down to shop some of the cutest buys before the offer ends on November 6th.

Tie-Sleeve Sweater

A chunky knit and pretty laced bow details? This sweater is everything we want to wear for the season.

Buy It! Weronika Sweater, $158.80 (orig. $198.50)

Striped Crewneck Sweater

A striped crewneck sweater is a closet essential, especially for fall. Try wearing it with your favorite jeans or over a chic button down for the office. The possibilities are endless!

Buy It! Mackenzie Merino Sweater, $55.20 (orig. $69)

Cashmere Sweater

Sweater weather is here and nothing is more cozy, comfy and pretty than a cashmere sweater with puff sleeves – especially one that’s on sale!

Buy It! Baine Cashmere Sweater, $318.40 (orig. $398); clubmonaco.com

Metallic Sweater

This luxe puff sleeve sweater with subtle metallic shine is perfect for fall festivities. Try adding lace up heels and a pair of fun statement earrings and you’re set!

Buy It! Ellizah Sweater, $215.20 (orig. $269)

Off-the-Shoulder Sweater

Off-the-shoulder tops are a huge trend this season and we especially love this refined, cream colored sweater. Pair it with cropped flare jeans and booties for a pretty on-trend look.

Buy It! Charlotta Sweater, $143.60 (orig. $179.50)

What styles are you scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!

Via: http://people.com/style/club-monaco-online-sale/

Share

More Celebrity News: