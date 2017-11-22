Cindy Crawford Posts Lookalike Photo of Daughter Kaia’s School Photos Beside Her Own

Kaia Gerber is looking more and more like her famous mother.

Cindy Crawford shared her 16-year-old daughter’s school portraits on Tuesday, as well as her own photos from when she was in school, showing once again just how alike the mother-daughter duo really are.

“School pics, now and then,” Crawford, 51, wrote in the caption.

Crawford’s daughter with Rande Gerber has followed in her famous mom’s modeling footsteps and says her mother is her role model.

Kaia shared with PEOPLE in May some of her mother’s beauty tips that she now swears by.

“She told me not to touch my brows,” Kaia shared about the flawless set she was blessed with. “There was a time when I really wanted to do stuff to them, but she doesn’t touch hers and she still has really good brows, so I just learned from her not to touch them and I’m glad I didn’t.”

Kaia has also picked up good skin care habits from her iconic mom, who’s co-creator of product line Meaningful Beauty. “I could never sleep in makeup — that’s my big thing. I wash my face and moisturize it every night. I also use masks,” she said.

And while the mother-daughter duo definitely look like twins, they insisted to PEOPLE that their resemblance isn’t the only thing they have in common.

“ is almost the least reason we’re alike,” Gerber said. “That’s what people see because they don’t know us, but we react to situations the same way. I think we’re always really strict on time.”

“, we get stressed,” Crawford continued.

“And if other people are late, we get annoyed, so I think that’s the same,”Kaia added. “Mannerisms, kind of the way we talk — we both talk with our hands and stuff like that.”

