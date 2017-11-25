Church Youth Pastor Charged With Allegedly Shooting His Family During Thanksgiving

A Virginia youth pastor was arrested and charged in three murders that occurred at his home on Thanksgiving.

Christopher Gattis, 58, was arrested late Thursday night after Chesterfield County police officers arrived at the home for a reported alarm, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities found the bodies of 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis; her daughter, Candice Kunze, 30; and Kunze’s boyfriend, Andrew Buthorn, 36 — all dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the police said in a statement obtained by the AP.

The outlet reported Gattis had no lawyer listed in online court records.

Gattis has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail with no bail, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. He does not have a lawyer at this time.

Buthorn’s body was discovered by police in the front yard of Gattis’ home, while the bodies of the two women were found inside, according to the newspaper.

Gattis married Jeanett in 2009, as shown on his Facebook page.

As well as murder charges, Gattis is facing three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the Times-Dispatch reported.

He worked as as high school youth ministries coordinator for Grace Lutheran Church. The church released a statement obtained by WTVR on Friday afternoon, saying, “Members of the Grace Lutheran Church are deeply saddened by the loss of life last night as a result of three individuals being shot in Chester and this tragedy included members of Grace Lutheran Church.”

“Grace Lutheran Church has experienced many hardships over the years, but this heartbreak has unique challenges,” the statement continued. “Grace Lutheran Church asks for the prayers from our community as our congregation begins the process of addressing the grief being experienced by everyone involved.”

Neighbors told the Times-Dispatch that Kunze had moved back home about six weeks ago and brought along her boyfriend.

“They were good people,” Larry Patton told the outlet. “ would do anything for you. He was always quick to laugh. He had a hearty laugh.”

“They welcomed us to the neighborhood,” Patton continued. “It’s just sad that their Thanksgiving ended that way.”

