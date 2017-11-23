Christmas Has Arrived at Harry Potter World, and It’ll Bring Tears to Your Damn Eyes

Nothing says “Happy Christmas” like a Harry Potter marathon — or a trip to Hogwarts itself. This year, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is celebrating the holidays like never before, with seasonal decorations, special merchandise, and even a nighttime projection show on the castle.

Running Nov. 24, 2017 through Jan. 7, 2018, the “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” experience is spreading through both the Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley sections of the park.

“The quaint town of Hogsmeade village shines brightly with decor uniquely themed to each of the individual storefronts,” says Universal. “As night falls on Hogsmeade village, the ‘Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle’ will illuminate Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with colorful imagery and impressive dimensional animations that dance across Hogwarts castle in tandem to a musical arrangement from the Harry Potter movies.”

Park-goers can also stop by to watch the a cappella Frog Choir, which will be performing new seasonal songs. There will even be holiday-themed food, and of course, you have to stop by the Three Broomsticks or the Leaky Cauldron for a cup of warm Butterbeer.

The festivities have already begun so, naturally, fans have been sharing Instagram photos that will make you wish you could Apparate to Harry Potter World right this very minute. Read on to see pictures!

