Charles Kelley Has Full Circle Moment Performing ‘Hold My Hand’ with Darius Rucker at the CMAs: ’Dreams Do Come True’

When Lady Antebellum joined Darius Rucker on stage to perform his hit “Hold My Hand” at the 2017 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, it was a full circle moment for bandmate Charles Kelley.

On Thursday, a home video of Kelley singing “Hold My Hand” as a teen cut with the video of his recent performance of the song with his bandmates and Rucker on country music’s biggest night was posted to Lady Antebellum’s Twitter page with the caption, “Dream do come true.”

“I grew up idolizing and his voice,” Kelley captioned the same video on his Instagram. “Last night I got to share the stage with him & so many other amazing artists. And I get to call him one of my best friends. Great end to the year for me. And on another note look at those mic stand moves I had at age 14!!!! tasty moves.”

Rucker retweeted the video with the caption, “Man I love u guys. This gave me chills man.”

Man I️ Love u guys. This gave me chills man. https://t.co/appjdEdQBZ — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 10, 2017

The star-studded sing-along of Rucker’s 1994 Hootie & the Blowfish classic also included Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn and members of Little Big Town.

Earlier this year, Kelley and Rucker joined forces with Jason Aldean to pay tribute to the legendary Allman Brothers co-founder Greg Allman with a performance of the Allman Brothers’ 1970 hit “Midnight Rider” at the CMT Awards in June.

