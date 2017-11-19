Chance the Rapper Sings the 1 Song You Need to Hear If You Miss Barack Obama
Chance the Rapper flexed his comedic chops while hosting Saturday Night Live this week. In addition to his hilarious opening monologue, the 24-year-old rapper participated in a ’90s-inspired skit in ode to missing former president Barack Obama. If you’re still in denial over Trump’s surreal presidency, watch Chance’s “Come Back, Barack” music video above, then see what Barack Obama has been up to since he walked out of the White House — and our lives.
