Celebrities Spotted Out and About – Week of November 10
- Mandy Moore celebrates Friendsgiving with the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express.
- Jamie Chung was spotted wearing a floral sheer bustier dress from newly launched LA-made line, ALLEN SCHWARTZ in two posts on Instagram. Jamie paired her Eden Bustier Dress with a chic black fedora while shooting with photographer, Myles Berrio.
- Kelly Killoren Bensimon celebrated Day of the Dead with an el Jimador “Jimarita,” while whipping up some “Pan de Muerta”.
- Danica McKellar and Dean Cain get in the holiday spirit at the Grand Opening of the Hallmark Signature Store at Santa Monica Place.
- J Balvin and Buchanan’s Whisky Debut “Balvin Airlines” Pop-up at ComplexCon.
- Alicia Quarles tries her hand at tequila-making at Casa Herradura, the last true tequila-producing hacienda on the planet, while hosting the ‘Tequila Herradura Bartender Legends’ finals in Jalisco, MX.
- Kristin Cavallari getting ready for some holiday fun with Letters to Santa by The Elf on the Shelf®.
- Kevin and Danielle Jonas celebrated daughter Valentina‘s 1st Birthday Party with sister Alena and WaterWipes, The World’s Purest Baby Wipes.
- Olivia Culpo strutting out of European Wax Center in New York City.
- Starlet Emily Ratajkowski arrives in a lux LYFT ride at Goldie Hawn’s Gold Love-In gala.
- During the Texas Book Festival held in Austin, Texas, sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush presented their book Sisters First in a session moderated by Brooklyn Decker. In the audience was their mom, Laura Bush, who was celebrating her birthday today.
- Lenny Kravitz headlined the InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish Ball featuring a special appearance by Snoop Dogg at the after party presented by E11EVEN MIAMI.
- Anjelah Johnson, Savannah Chrisley, Francia Raisa, Mandy Teefey and Erica Greve, founder and CEO of Unlikely Heroes attended the Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit on Saturday in Irving, Texas.
- Over the weekend, Josh Gad attended the Murder on the Orient Express premiere in London wearing Thursday Boots’ Scout in Honey Suede. Other cast members that joined him for the reunion were Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Leslie Odom Jr., Sergei Polunin and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.
- Sophia Bush (pictured below) attended the grand opening of Eataly’s first West Coast location at Westfield Century City.
- Haute Living Miami celebrated cover star Sharon Stone with an intimate dinner at the Matador Room at the Miami Beach EDITION hotel alongside luxury watch brand Hublot. The evening also served as a fundraiser for her and her sister Kelly’s foundation, Planet Hope, raising a total of $150K from proceeds of the live auction.
- Newly married Kate Upton supporting her love and wearing a custom jacket made by STACKED collection during the World Series.
- On Sunday, celebrities including Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss, Carole Radziwill, Prince Royce, Candice Huffine, Daniel Humm, Tiki Barber and Kathrine Switzer crossed the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon. Additionally, Ellie Goulding made a surprise appearance to meet her boyfriend, Caspar Jopling at the finish line and hand him his medal.
- Netflix series Lady Dynamite sponsored a booth at Woofstock 90210 – an annual dog adoption event that brings together thousands of Los Angeles pet lovers. Lady Dynamite stars Maria Bamford, Mo Collins, Fred Melamed and Mary Kay Place were on hand to support the cause and celebrate the upcoming second season – which will launch on Netflix this Friday, November 10.
- Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley shooting a special Veterans Day episode of his web series The Hook, produced by INE Entertainment, at Topgolf Nashville on October 23rd.
- Music moguls Christina Aguilera and Janelle Monae dined at Hollywood’s go-to restaurant, TAO LA, together with a group of close friends.
- On Friday, country music star Blake Shelton and Amazon’s Prime Now team surprised one lucky customer with a special delivery in Nashville of his new album Texoma Shore, available to stream in Prime Music.
- New England Patriots two-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski dined at EDEN Local last Friday with family, friends, and business partner Jeremy Greene, CEO of Mojiit, during a visit to the city over the Patriots’ bye week.
- Olivia Culpo was spotted dining al fresco at INNSIDE New York on Friday. Olivia and her party enjoyed the Petite Lobster Rolls, Salmon & Kale Salad and Piquillo Caesar Salad for lunch at the hotel restaurant’s enclosed patio.
- Two-time heavy weight champion, Wladimir Klitschko, and Hayden Panatierre‘s boo, was spotted working out at Equinox Columbus Circle.
- Repeat customers Tony Danza and Carol Burnett seen dining at Patsy’s Italian Restaurant in NYC.
- Comedic actor Keegan-Michael Key was spotted this past weekend lunching with his wife at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in SoHo.
- Stranger Things star, Joe Keery was spotted using his Happy Plugs Earbud Plus Headphones in gold while leaving LAX.
- Craig T. Nelson (pictured below) hosts the 2017 “Swing for Kids” Golf Classic at The Palos Verdes Golf Club where funds raised will benefit the Orthopedic Institute for Children (OIC). All proceeds will be used towards the building of a new Physical Therapy Center that will help kids heal faster and better, and give parents the tools to aid in their child’s rehabilitation.
- The Deuce actress, Maggie Gyllenhaal was spotted carrying Away while in Los Angeles over the weekend.
- Actress Gina Rodriguez celebrated her makeup artist’s birthday at STK Downtown in NYC with fun-filled dinner. The group enjoyed a decadent meal filled with steak and mac & cheese as part of the festivities and were seen taking selfies and partying until late in the night. Gina was fueling up for a podcast taping today with Questlove.
- Marc Wahlberg was spotted working out yesterday afternoon at Equinox Sports Club in NYC.
- Olivia Culpo kicks off the holiday hosting season and makes her favorite signature cocktail — Stella Artois Cidre Sparkler — in celebration of the Stella Artois “Host One to Remember” campaign in New York, NY on November 7.
- Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamara Judge and her husband Eddie are currently vacationing at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. During their time at this ultra-luxe Mexican the O.C. couple has enjoyed ATV rides, pool time, swimming with dolphins and even made time to fit in some workouts.
- Criss Angel rides the Thrill Tower Saturday after kicking off the 5th Annual ‘Stuff The Bus’ charitable Campaign at Foxwoods Resort Casino.
- Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross having a mother-daughter date night while celebrating a friend’s birthday at Innovative Dining Group’s BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica over the weekend – guests noshed on delights like oysters, filet mignon, crab gnocchi and sautéed spinach.
- Sean and Catherine Lowe with their son enjoying treats from Whole Foods Market.
- Danny A. Abeckaser, Kyle Stefanski and Stevie Guttman supporting First We Take Brooklyn co-star AnnaLynne McCord at the Together 1 Heart One Love Gala last night that she chaired which brings attention and raises funds to fight modern day slavery.
- Hilary and Haylie Duff, Erin and Sara Foster, and Alessandra Ambrosio attended launch party for Words with Friends 2 at Norah Restaurant in West Hollywood.
- Daddy’s Home 2 actor John Lithgow was spotted at SUGARCANE raw bar grill, the newly opened waterfront restaurant in Empire Stores in Brooklyn.
- Caroline D’Amore spinning at the LaPalme magazine party hosted by Peter Facinelli at sbe’s Nightingale wearing Whyte Studio.
- Emma Roberts at Cycle House taking Nichelle Hines class in West Hollywood.
- Kendra star Jessica Hall eating D’Amore’s famous pizza outside of Nightingale in LA.
- The “back pack kid” enjoying the Impossible trio at Umami burger at the Grove in LA which supports hurricane relief efforts.
- Abigail Breslin hanging out at Doheny Room in L.A. with a male friend.
- Olivia Jordan (pictured below) celebrating Snow White‘s 80th Anniversary holding Danielle Nicole bag at an exclusive dinner in West Hollywood.Photos courtesy of Disney by Rich Polk.
- Tarek El Moussa teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to help rebuild homes for those effected by Hurricane Harvey’s destruction.
- Cardi B stepped out last night for dinner with fiancé Offset at Toca Madera in West Hollywood. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper showed off her sparkling engagement ring and was spotted cozying up with her hubby-to-be. The newly engaged couple enjoyed menu items including the A La Roca, Tacos and Street Corn.
- Singer/songwriter, Janelle Monae, grabbed an early dinner at Los Angeles hotspot, Beauty & Essex, before heading out to see Bruno Mars in concert at The Forum. Monae, who was spotted dining at TAO Los Angeles earlier in the week, was fashionably dressed with black pants, suspenders, a white button down and a hat.
- Kelsea Ballerini and her finance Morgan Evans were spotted in the CMA Awards 360 Smile Cam sponsored by Colgate last night on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Kelsea shared the video on her Instagram.
- Victoria Beckham‘s collaboration with Reebok, she was seen out at dinner with some of her new design partners at Ocean Prime Boston, the Modern American Steak and Seafood restaurant by renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell.
- Over the weekend, Mya rocked her COUP Midnight Ring, while performing at WPGC’s 18th Annual For Sisters Only event.
- Designer Tommy Hilfiger attended the holiday kickoff celebration at DÔA in Miami Beach – the latest venture from globally renowned restaurateur Arjun Waney. Arriving with wife Dee Hilfiger, Tommy admired the restaurants newly designed space and mingled before sitting for dinner with his entourage of 10 for an exclusive first taste of the restaurant’s new fall menu.
- Drew Barrymore and Christina Hendricks celebrated with fashion designer Christian Siriano at the party for his new book, Dresses to Dream About, while sipping on Belvedere Vodka martinis at the Rizzoli Bookstore in NYC on Wednesday.
- Vanessa Hudgens was spotted using a CALPAK carry-on suitcase and Happy Plugs headphones while arriving at LAX on Tuesday, November 7th. She added to her airport style with perfectly coordinated marble accessories.
- Scandal star Mellie Grant was spotted at by CHLOE.’s SoHo location on Lafayette last night. She snapped a photo with the staff and enjoyed the relaxed environment.
- Elizabeth Banks (pictured below) wearing an Alice + Olivia jumpsuit attends the 34th Annual Breeders’ Cup World Championships at the Thoroughbred Club Racetrack in Del Mar, CA last Saturday.
