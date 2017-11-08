Casey Anthony’s Former Attorney Convicted in $13 Million Cocaine Smuggling Conspiracy

A high-profile attorney who once represented Casey Anthony has been convicted of conspiring to smuggle $13 million worth of cocaine from Ecuador to Honduras, PEOPLE confirms.

Todd Macaluso, 55, could get 10 years to life in prison.

A jury deliberated for about an hour Friday before convicting him, according to the New York Daily News. His lawyer, Michael Gold, told the newspaper: “Mr. Macaluso was disappointed with the verdict but looks forward to being vindicated in future proceedings.”

According to a Federal Complaint obtained by PEOPLE last year, Macaluso and two other defendants, Carlos Vasquez and Humberto Contreras, plotted an elaborate trip to smuggle the drugs. According to the complaint, the three men planned to “fly from Haiti to Ecuador, pick up cocaine, then transport it to Honduras to subsequently be imported into the United States.”

According to authorities, Macaluso — a licensed pilot — flew his Falcon 10 from Florida to Haiti on November 14, 2016 to meet with his alleged co-conspirators. They were arrested that day by Haitian authorities. They were flown to New York, where a U.S. magistrate ordered them to be held without bail.

It’s not Macaluso’s first brush with the law. In 2015, he was sentenced to five months in prison for defrauding his cliants.

Macaluso was co-counsel for Anthony when she was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. He appeared in court with her multiple times, but ultimately stepped down before the trial began. After her acquittal, he provided her with the private plane she used to leave Orlando after she was released from jail.

An attorney for Macaluso did not immediately return PEOPLE’s after-hours call for comment. He will be sentenced on February 16.

Via: http://people.com/crime/casey-anthonys-former-attorney-convicted-in-13-million-cocaine-smuggling-conspiracy/

