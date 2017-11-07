Briana DeJesus & Baby Daddy Devoin Austin Get Into An EXPLOSIVE Fight & MTV Security Had To Break It Up Tweet cgadmin

Weddings, a baby, and more! On tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2, the ladies celebrated, cried, and of course…fought!

Briana DeJesus’ daughter, Nova, with her ex, Devoin Austin, had her first day of school. Since Devoin wasn’t able to make it in the morning due to his work schedule, he was there at the end of the day and was invited to their celebration dinner. At the dinner, Briana confronted Devoin about having two jobs, yet still not paying child support. Things quickly went south and an explosive fight went down between the two and of course, Roxanne. At one point, Roxanne stood up on the bench in the restaurant and seemed to almost get physical with Devoin, but security quickly put a stop to it.

And baby makes 4! Kailyn Lowry welcomed her newest addition to her adorable family! She gave birth to her third son, Lux Russell, with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. Since she didn’t film her birth, she opened up about the quick delivery and gushed about how Chris handled the situation. “I have to say he did a good job, he pushed on my back when I had a contraction, he let me squeeze, he was good about it,” she said. And while Kail soaked in all the excitement, Javi Marroquin couldn’t look more upset looking on as their son Lincoln enjoyed his new baby brother.

Jenelle Evans became a wife! She exchanged vows with her third baby daddy, David Eason, at their home in North Carolina. Despite calling off the wedding on last week’s episode, the two worked through their problems and the wedding was back on! One problem that wasn’t worked out…Babara Evans not getting an invite. Even though she is unwilling to get along with David for the sake of their family, Babs was still heartbroken over not getting invited or even having a relationship with Jenelle.

Leah Messer‘s girls are growing up! Her three girls, Addie, Ali, and Aleeah, were all off to school! Addie had her first day of pre-school and unfortunately due to his work schedule her dad, Jeremy Calvert, was unable to make it! It might only be the beginning of the year, but the girls gushed over how much they love school!

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer exchanged wedding vows…again! The adorable couple finally got to celebrate their wedding with family and friends one year after getting married in a very intimate ceremony. Aubree surprised her mom and new stepdad with a recording of her talking about how thankful she was they were getting married and it was definitely the cutest moment of the night.

What did you think of the season finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

