Bob Weinstein Used Personal Bank Account to Pay Hush Settlements To Harvey’s Accusers

Bob Weinstein has denied having any knowledge of his brother Harvey‘s sexual harassment, but a new exposé by The New Yorker claims Bob personally paid off two of his alleged victims. According to the report, Bob paid former assistant Zelda Perkins — as well as her own assistant — 250,000 pounds in the 1990s to keep Zelda quiet. Bob used his personal bank account to pay the women, effectively hiding the transaction from Harvey’s company Miramax and its parent company, Disney. While Bob acknowledges providing the funds from his personal bank account, he denied knowing the real reason Harvey needed the money!

