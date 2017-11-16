Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani ‘Teases Me About My Age’—And Why No One Should Ever See Him Naked!

It’s easy to tease the ones you love.

Gwen Stefani may have encouraged Blake Shelton to embrace being crowned 2017′s Sexiest Man Alive, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still give him a hard time.

“I’m younger than Gwen,” Shelton tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “And lately, things like, I don’t know, gout, and a back going out. Or my knees are constantly bothering me. Those are things she’s like, ‘Aha! How do you like that? You’re 41 now, Blake.’ She teases me about my age.”

When it comes to taking care of himself, Shelton admits it’s a concerted effort.

“I think I like exercising more than I ever have, just because I know that it’s easy for it to get away from me at my age now,” says Shelton, who just released his new album Texoma Shore. “But I’ve never been good at it. You can see pictures of me, it is what it is. I’ll lose a bunch of weight and feel good about it and what do I do when I feel good? I eat. Then next thing you know, some picture comes out of me and I’ve got three chins.”

Out of the spotlight, comfort is key for Shelton, who usually lounges around the house in a t-shirt and Air Jordan shorts (“down to my knees”). Does he ever walk around without any clothes on? “No! Oh Christ, I wouldn’t do that to anybody,” he says. “I wouldn’t want my dog to have to see me naked. It’s like half melted, vanilla ice cream with little hairs stuck to it. That’s what I look like naked.”

And while his fellow Voice judge (and former Sexiest Man Alive) Adam Levine admitted that he waxes regularly to show off his tattoos, Shelton says there’s no way he could be convinced to manscape.

“No! I don’t want people to stare at my body so badly that I have to remove hair from it,” he says. “Just saying that out loud is a little ridiculous, isn’t it?”

