Blake Shelton Hopes Gwen Stefani Wears His Clothing Line: ‘My Plaid Shirt and Just My Plaid Shirt, You Know What I’m Talking About?’ Tweet cgadmin

View all posts by cgadmin →

Ask Blake Shelton what everyone needs to know about his new clothing line, BS by Blake Shelton, and he’ll get right to the point. “It’s the best clothes being made, quality and taste, and you’re an idiot if you don’t buy this stuff.”

And if you weren’t convinced that he truly loves the line, all you’d have to do is look at the campaign imagery, which features Shelton himself modeling his collection of button-ups, vests and jackets, which start at $79. “There’s nothing I hate more than a photo shoot,” he says. “It shows you how invested I am in this clothing line and passionate about it that I even came and did a photo shoot for it. It’s like, well, I want to have some clothes that are mine, I better put them on and take some pictures.”

It shouldn’t surprise fans of the country superstar to see a collection full of easy-to-wear, masculine basics that look great with jeans – after all, that’s what Shelton swears by himself, though he says he’s not a fashion guy. “Maybe people do think of clothes when they think of me,” he says. “They probably think, ‘Wow, he wears the same clothes all the time!’ Adam gives me crap about it on , but I know what I like. You can work in this shirt or you can go to church in it—that’s how I see it.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities With Clothing Lines!

Speaking of Adam Levine, is there any friendly competition between the two now that Shelton has entered the clothing space Levine has occupied for a few years with his KMart collection? “No, that was children’s clothes or something. It looks like children’s clothing to me,” he says. “This is a men’s clothing line we’re doing here, these are grown man sizes; he’ll have to gain a little weight to fit into these clothes. Eventually we’ll do a line of T-shirts that’s got the collar stretched out and a couple of holes on the side and sell them for $200. See how that goes. That’s the Adam Levine branch of the BS line.”

So he’s not eager to see Levine in his designs, but girlfriend Gwen Stefani? That’s a different story. And she doesn’t even have to ask to borrow a button-up. “When you’re Gwen you don’t call dibs, you just go get what you want. You know? So she’s welcome to anything in my closet,” he says. “I think some of those plaid shirts she will look really cute in. Hopefully it’s my plaid shirt that she puts on and just the plaid shirt. You know what I’m talking about?”

Are you excited to shop the collection?

Via: http://people.com/style/blake-shelton-hopes-gwen-stefani-models-his-clothing-line/

Share

More Celebrity News: