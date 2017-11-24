Billy Baldwin Calls Donald Trump a ‘5th Degree Black Belt’ in Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Billy Baldwin is taking aim at Donald Trump yet again — this time accusing the president of “hitting on” his wife Chynna Phillips.

In a pair of scathing tweets this week, Baldwin, 54, took aim at the embattled business mogul after Donald Trump Jr. shared an article chronicling the sexual misconduct allegations against Al Franken.

“Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations,” Baldwin tweeted on Wednesday. “In fact … I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel … your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife … invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat ass the door. #TrumpRussia.”

On Friday, he shared a follow-up post: “Think that’s good … wait till I tell you about doing scenes in acting class with Marla Maples (terrific person!!) in the late 80s. It was before Ivana or the press even knew. We rehearsed in her apartment & Donny Boy would call every 20 mins to check up on us. #VeryInsecureDude.”

Baldwin has often criticized Trump, even getting into a public spat with his brother Stephen over his decision to vote for the controversial business man-turned politician.

The allegations come as stars including Franken, Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and more face allegations of sexual misconduct.

RELATED VIDEO: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

This is not the first time Trump, 71, has faced such accusations, though. Last year, Trump faced a media storm after making inappropriate comments in the infamous 2005 hot-mic tape, in which he was overheard talking about grabbing women by their genitals and getting away with it because he was a “star.” (After the tape came out, Trump apologized and said that it was “locker room talk.”)

In the wake of the tape’s release, Trump has faced assault accusations from several women claiming the presidential nominee touched them inappropriately without their permission. Trump has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

A former PEOPLE reporter has also shared her story of being physically attacked by Trump, an allegation Trump has also vehemently denied.

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Via: http://people.com/politics/billy-baldwin-donald-trump-sexual-harassment/

