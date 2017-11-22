Beyoncé’s Skintight Green Dress Won Her the Title of “Sexiest Wedding Guest Ever”

Let’s just call it what it is and name Beyoncé the sexiest wedding guest that ever existed. The singer was seen at Serena Williams’ star-studded wedding in New Orleans wearing a green dress by Alexandre Vauthier. Her body-hugging number featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

This actually isn’t the first time Bey has worn an emerald green look, as she wore a similar House of CB gown to the 2017 Diamond Ball. Beyoncé finished her wedding guest outfit with a pair of Stuart Weitzman Platinum Lame Nudist Sandals ($425). Keep reading to have a look at Beyoncé’s full ensemble, and buy similar versions for your wardrobe, too.

