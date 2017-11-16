Before You Break Into the Hard Stuff, Find Out How Many Calories It Has

Watching your calories and limiting your carbs? Still want to enjoy a cold drink on a warm Summer day? We have you covered! Skip the beer for one of these carb-free, lower-calorie options.

Below is the average number of calories contained in the most common liquor brands at a standard 80 proof, 1.5-ounce serving at 40 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). To maximize you efforts, be sure to cut out all the sugary mixers and additives, like soda, sweetened juices, and artificial syrups. Stick with soda water and fresh fruit or herbs, like mint and lavender (if that floats your boat). If you like a stiff drink, enjoy it neat or on the rocks to really cut the calories. Whichever you choose, just remember to be mindful and drink in moderation! And don’t forget to double up on water. It’ll keep you hydrated and help prevent a hangover.

LIQUOR

CALORIESBourbon100Brandy 96Cognac96Gin96Rum97Scotch98Tequila96Vodka 97Whiskey 96



Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Calories-Different-Liquors-43672193

Share

More Celebrity News: