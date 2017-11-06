Be a Part of Our 4-Week Beginner Bodyweight Challenge

If you’re completely new to strength training, doing bodyweight exercises is a great starting point. Since you don’t need any equipment, you can do them anywhere, anytime. This four-week challenge incorporates six basic moves designed to target all your major muscle groups.

Here are instructions for the six different moves, followed by a four-week plan. Follow the plan and adjust it as needed according to your schedule and ability level.

34376556

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Beginner-Bodyweight-Challenge-39361000

Share

More Celebrity News: