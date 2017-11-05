At-Home Cardio — No Running Required!

You don’t need any equipment to get your cardio on. Heck, you don’t even need to run to get your heart rate up. With this workout, you can burn major calories in your living room with 20 minutes of cardio.

We provide modifications for all the exercises, so if you’re new to working out, we’ve got you covered. Or you can modify this workout by going through the series once for a heart-thumping 10-minute workout — just don’t skip the cooldown. If you’re following the 2-Week Tone-Up Plan, challenge yourself to do the 10-exercise series twice (by replaying the workout before the cooldown). Now, grab a bottle of water, press play, and get ready to sweat.

We made a printable version of this workout, too! Just in case you want to take it to the gym.

On Anna: Heroine Sport

On Dre: Ultracor and Kira Grace

On Kaycee: Manduka and Lululemon

Shoes: Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

