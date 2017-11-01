Ashley Graham’s Figure-Hugging Birthday Dress Will Have You Screaming “Hell Yes”

Ashley Graham turned the big 3-0 on Monday, and judging from her birthday ensemble, the Sports Illustrated model has never looked better. For her big day, Ashley wore a custom lavender minidress by designer Leah Leona. The flattering dress, which hugged her curves in all the right places, featured a sweetheart neckline and ruffled sleeves. Keep reading to have a look at her sexy minidress and buy similar versions for yourself too.

