Angelina Jolie’s Styling Trick Sounds Boring on Paper but Looks Brilliant in Action

It doesn’t take a scientist to determine what Angelina Jolie’s go-to styling trick is. Duh, she sticks to neutrals. And while that definitely helps her maintain a sophisticated work wardrobe — she routinely makes appearances at the United Nations as US Special Envoy — she extends the look to the red carpet and the streets, too. It seems like whether she’s wrapped up in a shawl or just catching a flight at the airport in trousers, Angelina sticks to a muted color palette of black, ivory, and tan.

But that doesn’t mean her outfits are boring. A fashion lesson can be learned from each of Angelina’s ensembles, and if you take a tip from the star and try limiting yourself to these tones, we have a feeling you’ll have fun with it. You won’t be the brightest girl on the street, but you’ll be able to easily mix and match eye-catching accessories that you found difficult to wear in the past. Best of all, you’ll be classically and appropriately dressed for so many different occasions. Read on for a helpful guide to mastering the trend Angelina started.

