Alabama Man Allegedly Beat Elderly Mom to Death With Oxygen Tank Because She ‘Wouldn’t Stop Crying’

A 47-year-old Alabama man allegedly beat his elderly mother to death with her oxygen tank because she “wouldn’t stop crying,” according to multiple reports.

Joseph Wood, of Mobile, was arrested Friday and charged with murder after police found his 70-year-old mother, Carol Croucher, dead inside their home, Lieutenant Charles Bagsby of the Mobile police told reporters, Fox10 reports.

Croucher died of blunt force trauma, Bagsby said.

Wood made his first appearance in court Monday for a bond hearing, PEOPLE confirms. He pleaded not guilty, Al.com reports, and his bond was set at $150,000.

“You know every murder case is horrible, but this one makes you sick,” says Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said in court, WKRG reports. “This one makes me absolutely sick.”

According to Blackwood, Wood told investigators he killed his mother because she would not stop crying.

“The defendant told police that she wouldn’t stop crying so he beat her to death with her own oxygen tank,” Blackwood said, Fox10 reports.

Croucher was bedridden and in hospice care, local news station KTXS reports.

A neighbor told WALA that Croucher was “nice and quiet” and that the mother and son seemed to have a “normal” relationship.

“I just thought she passed away,” the unidentified woman told the outlet. “I didn’t think in that kind of way. I mean he seemed like a nice guy to me. I don’t know how or why he could do that.”

Wood’s court-appointed attorney, Joseph Darley, told WALA that he hasn’t yet met with his client and that he’s not familiar with the evidence against him. PEOPLE’s attempts to reach Darley were unsuccessful.

Wood faces ten years to life in prison if he is convicted.

He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

