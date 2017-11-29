After a Year-Long Search, Disney Has Found Its Leading Lady For the Live-Action Mulan

It’s a very exciting time for Disney fans! After announcing a release date for the live-action adaptation of Mulan earlier this year, the studio has finally found its leading lady. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese actress Liu Yifei (who is also known as Crystal Liu) will play the title character in the 2018 film. The 30-year-old, who previously starred in 2008′s The Forbidden Kingdom alongside Jackie Chan and Jet Li and 2014′s Outcast with Nicolas Cage and Hayden Christensen, beat out more than 1,000 actresses for the role. While the rest of the stars have yet to be revealed, it seems like Disney is taking a step toward a more inclusive cast, after fans signed a petition earlier this year to make sure that the beloved heroine, Mulan, wouldn’t be “whitewashed.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Mulan-Live-Action-Movie-Cast-44311431

Share

More Celebrity News: