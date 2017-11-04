A Plump Raccoon Found Itself Stuck in a Sewer Grate After Eating Too Much

It’s not just humans who get bloated.

A fat raccoon got stuck in a Chicago sewer grate after eating too much on Thursday.

The plump critter was saved from its struggle by Officer K. Vaughn who responded to a call for assistance, according to the City of Zion Illinois Police Department.

When Vaughn arrived, he found the raccoon struggling to get out while upside down.

While Vaughn and his fellow officer R. Knorr couldn’t rescue it, the Zion Public Works Department were able to free him.

“They were able to free him and our friend was no worse for wear,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

In a different Facebook post by Josh Behling, who was present when the raccoon was set free, the workers can be seen attempting to help it while also laughing and saying, “Fatty!”

