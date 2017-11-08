8 Movies Your Kids Will be Begging to See in 2018

Is there anything better than curling up with your kids and some popcorn to enjoy a movie? Nope! Movies work magic when our kids are sick, grumpy, or tired, they’re a rainy day solution when there’s “nothing else to do,” and they’re the perfect excuse to take your kids to the theater for a much-deserved night out. It’s basically like a date, but with your favorite little people as your guests of honor. Whether your kids are obsessed with Hotel Transylvania or a little more into The Incredibles, there is a movie on this list for everyone. Keep reading to check out 8 new kids movies coming out in 2018.

44272832

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Kids-Movies-Coming-Out-2018-44245213

Share

More Celebrity News: