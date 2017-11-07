7 Reasons You Absolutely NEED to Take Your Kiddo to See Wonder

When we heard that Lionsgate was making one of our all-time favorite books, Wonder, into a movie, we were over the moon. Raquel J. Palacio’s story has become one of those exceedingly rare inspirational films that both kids and adults will think about well-after the theater doors close behind them.

The story follows the life of Auggie Pullman, a little boy with rare facial birth defects who’s on the brink of starting fifth grade at a private school after being home-schooled his entire life. Viewers get an inside look at what it’s like for Auggie to go through life looking “different” than everyone else. But also, they learn how at the end of the day, we’re really not that different from each other at all.

43571113

Wonder puts important themes — some that few adults can even wrap their heads around — into terms that children can actually understand. The plot teaches little ones (and acts as a swift reminder for parents!) about the importance of morality, being kind, and showing forgiveness.

Plus, you’ll completely fall in love with the cast. Jacob Tremblay stars as Auggie and Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson gave an emotional, unforgettable performance as his parents. And Daveed Diggs (yes, one of the original members of the Hamilton cast) delivers in a big way as his teacher.

If you still need a reason to bring your brood to see the movie when it hits theaters on Nov. 17, we’ve got seven for you. Read through to get the full rundown.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Should-I-Take-My-Kid-See-Wonder-44272249

Share

More Celebrity News: