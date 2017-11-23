23 Cool Home Gifts Your Friends Will Be Thrilled to Receive

Whether you’re headed to a housewarming party, your friend is redecorating a space, or it’s someone’s birthday, a home-related gift is a thoughtful choice because people enjoy adding new touches to their home — there are so many unique odds and ends that are both useful and pretty to look at. If you need to pick something up, we found the coolest gifts you can snag for your pal — we’re talking gilded candles, cozy throw blankets, colorful cocktail glasses, and more.

43669377

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Best-Home-Gifts-43834664

Share

More Celebrity News: