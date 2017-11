Several celebrities rang in their very first Mother’s Day last year, and this year was no different. Stars like Irina Shayk, Amanda Seyfried, and Cheryl all gave birth to beautiful babies, while Brie Bella and Christian Serratos also became moms to adorable kids. Today, we’re paying homage to the new celebrity moms of 2017.

43601993

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/New-Celebrity-Moms-2017-43467896

Share

More Celebrity News: