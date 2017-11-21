21 Children, 2 Adults Injured at San Diego Parkour Gym Following Stairwell Collapse

Twenty-one children and two adults were injured when a structure collapsed at a parkour center in San Diego, California, this weekend.

San Diego Fire-Rescue announced on Twitter that a stairway collapsed at Vault PK on Saturday night. The gym specializes in parkour, which is a sport that requires athletes to navigate obstacle courses. The facility also includes trampolines and bouncy houses.

Witnesses told NBC 7 that around 50 children attending “Kids Night Out” headed to the upper level of the facility for pizza when 20-by-30 foot wooden deck and stairwell collapsed.

SDFD spokesperson Steve Wright told reporters that three or four of the victims may have suffered spinal injuries and were immediately transported to the hospital in “more serious” condition, according to CBS 8.

Others were transported to various San Diego hospitals with minor to moderate injuries. No fatalities are expected.

Wright told the Los Angeles Times the victims included 21 children and two adults, aged 72 and 46.

The SDFD was not immediately available for further comment to PEOPLE.

Zachary Smith told the Los Angeles Times that it was “a freak accident” that could have been avoided because the structure didn’t appear to be able to hold such weight. His son, who was there for a birthday party, suffered minor scrapes after being on the platform when it fell.

Vault PK owner and founder Jessica Ho issued a statement about the accident to ABC News.

“We are truly heartbroken tonight, as these children and their parents aren’t just our members — we see them weekly, they are our gym family,” Ho said. “I had my own children there tonight. I am just as devastated for all the children affected as any other parent. Their safety has always been a priority. My heart aches for the families who call Vault PK home.

The statement continued, “We are working with authorities and will continue to do so to resolve this. That is all we can say for now.”

Via: http://people.com/human-interest/children-injured-structure-collapsed-san-diego-parkour-gym/

Share

More Celebrity News: