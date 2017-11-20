20 Disney World Restaurants That You Should Plan Your Entire Vacation Around

Between the rides, movie characters, and being in proximity to a princess’s castle, it’s nearly impossible not to feel pure joy when you’re at Disney World. But one of the best things about the theme parks is the amazing food and restaurants! There are dishes and treats that you can’t find anywhere else, and they are so worth the trip. So if you’re headed on a Disney adventure soon, we’ve made a list of 20 places you need to eat at while you’re there. And since the food at these spots is nothing short of amazing, they don’t need any extra luck or pixie dust to win your heart (and stomach)!

40921388

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Best-Restaurants-Disney-World-44257417

Share

More Celebrity News: