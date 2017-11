When you want to isolate specific muscle groups in the arms, using dumbbells is truly effective — get ready to feel the burn! Depending on your strength, grab at least two size weights ranging from five to 15 pounds so you can switch up the appropriate size dumbbells for each move.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Best-Dumbbell-Arm-Exercises-35176832

