10 Comfortable Thanksgiving Outfits That Don’t Sacrifice Style

Thanksgiving is a time for mingling with family, catching up with old friends, and posing for pictures. But most of all, Thanksgiving is a time for eating — and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with that. But since you’ll be getting your fill around lots of other people, we know you’ll want to make a statement — all while sneakily hiding your food baby.

Surprisingly, that’s an easy feat. All you need to do is follow the smart styling tips ahead, courtesy of some of our favorite bloggers who mastered their holiday looks last season, then shop for pieces that are equally eye-catching and forgiving. Read on to see how it’s done!

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak

38213171

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/What-Wear-Thanksgiving-36066031

Share

More Celebrity News: