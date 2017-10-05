You’re Going to Love This Tiny Babe’s Fierce Wonder Woman Photo Shoot

Mary Grace Pingoy has been a Wonder Woman fan since she was a little kid; now a mother of four, Pingoy paid homage to her favorite superhero by dressing up her youngest child as the fierce heroine. In the tiniest, most adorable Wonder Woman costume (created by Johanna Medrano), a nearly 1-year-old Liliana completely rocked a full photo shoot staged by her photographer mom, who can’t stop laughing at the results, as her snaps are juxtaposed with real scenes from the recent film starring Gal Gadot.

“What inspired me to do the shoot is that I absolutely love Wonder Woman and the most recent movie, and I even dressed up as her when I was a little girl,” Pingoy told POPSUGAR. “Now that I have my own baby girl I thought it would be fun and cute to re-create some of the scenes with her. The results made me laugh so much and I wanted to share that joy with the world.”

Although the photos made Pingoy laugh, the mom notes the significance behind the shoot stems from the fact that Liliana has three older brothers: “Though I do feel it’s important for her to know her brothers cherish her and will always protect her, I also want her to find her inner strength and know she can face anything on her own should she need to.”

