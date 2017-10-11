You Won’t Be Able to Stop Crying After Jordan Fisher’s Nearly Perfect DWTS Performance

Emotions ran high during Dancing With the Stars on Monday night as the contestants opened up about their most memorable year. While some stars paid tribute to their beloved TV shows, singer Jordan Fisher reflected on the year he was officially adopted by his grandparents. Not only is his story incredibly moving, but his contemporary dance to Us the Duo’s “Take Me Home” earned him the first 10s of the season as well as the highest score of the night. Of course, the sweetest moment was when he gave his grandparents, who were sitting in the audience, a tearful hug at the end.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Jordan-Fisher-Contemporary-Dance-Dancing-Stars-44127503

