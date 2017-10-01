You Already Own Fall’s Most Popular Jacket — You Just Have to Update How You Wear It

You’re probably pretty familiar with the trench coat. The silhouette dates back to World War I, when it could be seen on the backs of soldiers in combat. Usually long, often lined with protective materials to help you weather a storm, and quite often double-breasted with buttons and a matching belt, it’s become a timeless staple.

But for Fall 2017, the trench is getting an update, as made all too clear by the

street style at Fashion Week. Ladies are working the outerwear in unexpected ways — like over a hoodie or pulled off the shoulder — and we’re on board with the newest shoppable iterations too. Ahead, get a good idea for whether you prefer leather, a classic khaki shade, or something checked, then shop our favorite designs available now.

