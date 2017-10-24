She might be due any day now, but this expectant mom is still finding time and energy to hit the gym.

Eniko Parrish, who is expecting her first child with husband Kevin Hart, showed off her fitness regime and growing baby bump in a video shared on Instagram Monday.

“#36weeksAndCounting Zo loves it! he be in there just kicking away. lol,” the mother-to-be captioned the footage, along with a shout-out to her baby, who the couple plans to name Kenzo.

In the clip, a very pregnant Parrish, who is in her third trimester, does curtsy lunges, bicep curls, bar squats and bar pushups.

Last week, Parrish shared a bump photo on Instagram with the caption: “We’re still baking over here. #36weeksandcounting.”

Back in May, on Mother’s Day, Parrish and Hart announced they were expecting a boy. The comedian and actor is also dad to son Hendrix, 9, and daughter Heaven, 12.

Amid the pregnancy, Hart shared a headline-making Instagram post in which he opened up about an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian and another woman. Hart apologized to Parrish and his children for the incident in the Instagram video he shared on Sept. 16.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Parrish “is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” in regard to her husband’s alleged extortion scandal. But the cheating allegations have taken a toll on Parrish, a second source told PEOPLE.

“She has been hounded by the press, and is very upset,” the source said. “She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much.”

