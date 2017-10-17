WATCH NOW: Runaway Bull on the Loose in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park

Where’s the beef?

That is likely what a New York City slaughterhouse is asking itself right now.

According to ABC 7, a runaway bull, sporting tags common to those used in slaughterhouses, was loose in Brooklyn’s popular (and large) Prospect Park for a good chunk of the afternoon.

Police and dozens of farm animal enthusiasts were on the scene. The New York Police Department was able to surround the cow on one of the park’s soccer fields, where they safely corralled the animal into an emergency vehicle.

LIVE: Cow on the loose in Prospect Park, Brooklyn https://t.co/5oq06M4wa5 https://t.co/ulCRO7psNH — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 17, 2017

Those who watched the chase unfold in real time are kept other animal lovers updated via social media, with a flurry of Tweets and jokes.

Hey, has anyone seen a cow? — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) October 17, 2017

On the moooove! Really milking this video of cow on the loose in Prospect Park in #Brooklyn. Even stopped for photo op #myfox8 #NYC pic.twitter.com/z1aha1tqs5 — Lori Denberg (@LDENBERG) October 17, 2017

ANGEL IN THE OUTFIELD pic.twitter.com/ZPXyNxYmtD — Sami Main (@samimain) October 17, 2017

COW: Welcome to all. As you know, we’re gathered here today to discuss the irrefutable fact that hot dogs are, indeed, sandwiches. pic.twitter.com/CQ3kxo9FpT — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) October 17, 2017

And because this is the modern age, the steer, originally identified as a cow, already has its own Twitter account.

Today’s is my birthday. I told myself I’m going to the park. — Prospect Park Cow (@ProspectParkCow) October 17, 2017

Just know I love my fans. — Prospect Park Cow (@ProspectParkCow) October 17, 2017

This is not the first time a creature on four hooves has decided to flee the Big Apple. Frank the bull escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens and was ultimately rescued by Jon Stewart, who gave the steer a forever home at his farm.

Via: http://people.com/pets/cow-bull-in-brooklyn-prospect-park/

