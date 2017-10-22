Watch Nicole Guerriero Transform Herself Into the Ultimate Galaxy Princess For Halloween

Glitter fans, you are not ready for Nicole Guerriero’s latest Halloween tutorial. She’s calling it a “Jewel Encrusted Extraterrestrial” look, but for the sparkle-obsessed, it’s basically a dream come true.

Using a bald cap — for the very first time, no less — and purple makeup as a base, Nicole layered two different sizes of holographic glitter and adhesive jewels on top to create that blinding, galaxy-inspired effect. Talk about best costume! Press play above to watch her morph into a sparkly alien right before your eyes. Better yet, follow along to do the same for your Halloween party. Then, admire Nicole’s sweeter look: The Candy Killer.

