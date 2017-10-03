WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Adam Sandler Cover Dido’s ‘No Freedom’ to ‘Remember All Those Lost’ in Las Vegas Shooting

Miley Cyrus kicked off her weeklong “Miley Week” at The Tonight Show on Monday with a special duet featuring Adam Sandler in honor of the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting.

After host Jimmy Fallon made brief remarks about the attack, the singer, 24, and the actor, 51, opened the late-night show with a performance of Dido’s 2013 single “No Freedom.”

Cyrus, who recently released her album Younger Now, previously performed a cover of Dido’s “No Freedom” during her backyard sessions in May 2015.

“This morning we woke up to the news of another senseless shooting — this time in Las Vegas. In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world. We’re here to entertain you tonight and that’s what we’re going to do,” Fallon, 43, said.

Sandler, 51, was the night’s scheduled guest along with Dustin Hoffman to promote their Netflix comedy, The Meyerowitz Stories.

“No Love without Freedom … No Freedom without LOVE Thank you so much to Adam Sandler for joining me tonight in remembering all those lost, and singing lyrics that I believe are so important at this time,” Cyrus, 24, wrote on Instagram of the performance, along with the hashtags #LandOfTheFree #StopTheViolence #GivePeaceAChance.

RELATED LINK: Remembering the Victims of the Las Vegas Mass Shooting, the Deadliest in Modern U.S. History

On Monday evening, officials said that at least 59 people had been killed and 527 more were injured.

On Sunday night, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay casino on the crowd of more than 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, an outdoor country music festival that was at the end of its third day and Jason Aldean was performing the closing set.

The Voice coach also performed her 2009 single “The Climb” on Monday night.

“In honor of the lives lost, injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace & hopefulness!” she explained on Instagram and Twitter.

“So we started this week off with a song I haven’t performed in years … #TheClimb. These words mean more now to me than ever … ‘Keep The Faith’ ….. Sending love to ALL! Enjoy the show tonight & #MileyWeek …. hope we can make you smile even thru so much pain,” Cyrus concluded.

WATCH: 50 Killed, 200 Wounded at Jason Aldean’s Las Vegas Concert – Deadliest Mass Shooting in U.S. History

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.

Via: http://people.com/music/miley-cyrus-adam-sandler-duet-las-vegas-shooting/

Share

More Celebrity News: