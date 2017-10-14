WATCH: Chris Martin Serenades Julia Roberts at amfAR Event Honoring Her with a Sweet Rendition of ‘Pretty Woman’

Who needs a limousine and roses – or even Richard Gere – when you have a guitar and can do a mean version of “Pretty Woman”?

Chris Martin knows how to perfectly win over Julia Roberts.

The Coldplay singer, 40, serenaded the actress, 49, during the eighth annual amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Martin sang Roy Orbison’s classic that served as the theme song to Roberts’ 1990 film, Pretty Woman.

The English man took to the microphone crooning, “Pretty woman/Won’t you pardon me/Pretty woman/I couldn’t help but see/Pretty woman/That you’re as lovely as can be/Are you lonely just like me?”

He paused to growl approvingly, causing laughter among the crowd gathered to honor Roberts with amfAR’s Award of Courage in recognition of her support of the fight against AIDS.

Aside from getting sung to, Roberts was also reunited with her two-time costar Tom Hanks, who presented the award to her at Ron Burkles’ Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills.

With her honor, Roberts joins a list of previous amfAR honorees including Charlize Theron, Ryan Murphy, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Goldie Hawn, Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus, among others.

amfAR is a non-profit organization that focuses on raising money for AIDS research, HIV prevention as well as providing education on treatment for the disease.

The Oscar-winning actress hilariously reenacted a number of her most iconic roles with James Corden on the Late Late Show, such as Pretty Woman, Hook, Notting Hill and Erin Brockovich.

Roberts cracked up as Corden transformed into her mom from Steel Magnolia, and she chowed down on oversized pancakes for America’s Sweethearts and oversized spaghetti for Eat Pray Love. Of course, it wouldn’t be Roberts Role Recall without her “big mistake” scene from Pretty Woman. Corden donned yet another wig to play the snobby retail clerk who turned away Roberts’ Vivian. Then they tore off their costumes and rushed into another pair of scenes spoofing Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

