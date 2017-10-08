Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Outshine the Bride and Groom at a New Orleans Wedding

Even though all eyes are typically on the bride and groom at weddings, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Blue Ivy made quite the adorable appearance when they watched their friends, ‪Lawrence Parker and Jessica Clemons, tie the knot in New Orleans over the weekend. Beyoncé stunned in a gorgeous cape gown as she and her family posed for pictures with the happy couple, and things only got cuter when Blue hit the dance floor with her dad. In an Instagram video shared by designer Mischka Aoki, Blue can be heard yelling, “Yay!” Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir, sadly didn’t attend, but hopefully Beyoncé will share pictures of her babies on her blog very soon.

44091726

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Beyonce-Blue-Ivy-JAY-Z-Wedding-New-Orleans-2017-44120947

Share

More Celebrity News: