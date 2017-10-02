Unlike the Show, the Insecure Cast Are All Actually Friends in Real Life

The cast of Insecure may not all be friends on the show, but off screen, they’re one big, happy family. The hit comedy’s stars, including Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Amanda Seales, and Sarunas J. Jackson, frequently hang out on set and at award shows, and when they’re not together, they’re giving each other sweet birthday shout-outs on Instagram and congratulating each other on their achievements. As we patiently wait for season three to premiere in 2018, take a look at some of the cast’s cutest offscreen moments.

