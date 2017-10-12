Tyrese Gibson Buys His Mom a House to Celebrate Her Sobriety Despite Claiming Her Alcoholism ‘Killed’ His Childhood

Somebody is doing his best to win a Son of the Year Award — and is not shy about saying so!

Tyrese Gibson surprised his mother with a house as she celebrated 11 years of sobriety.

The actor and rapper shared a video on Instagram Wednesday in front of the home he had bought for his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson. Unable to contain his excitement, he wrote in the caption that his heart was “beating out of my chest.”

Explaining on Instagram why he decided to give his mom a house, the star said it was about showing his mother he had forgiven her and was proud that she was sober.

“She was an alcoholic for 27 years substance abuse KILLED my childhood,” he wrote. “I couldn’t wait to grow up and move out been living on my own since I was 17……. Today Oct 11th marks 11 years of my mothers sobriety.”

The Fate of the Furious actor revealed his mother had received her chip marking 11 years of sobriety, while deciding “to celebrate her and the victories God’s favor that he has extended over her life.”

In the video, Gibson says the home has five bedrooms and a three car garage.

“This is the reason why we work as hard as we do,” he said. “It’s not about what’s in your bank account. It’s about what you’re doing to make a difference in other people’s lives from the heart.”

While a very lovely gift, the actor did not give it expecting nothing in return.

“If there’s an award in heaven for forgiveness, having compassion towards those who have broke your heart and let you down over and over and over again…… I hope God doesn’t skip over me….” he wrote.

The post marks a break from his usual social media posts that target fellow The Fate of the Furious star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Gibson has been engaged in a social media war with the former wrestler as Johnson is starring in a Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs.

