Tom Hiddleston Had Us All Feeling Loki at His Latest Premiere

You can keep your Hemsworths. At Tuesday night’s Thor: Ragnarok premiere, our eyes were on Tom Hiddleston, who’ll make a triumphant return as fan favorite Loki in the latest Marvel film, which hits theaters Nov 2. The Brit actor (who’s sporting a ginger beard that we definitely approve of) smouldered on the red carpet dressed in a red, blue, and navy suit with a matching tie. The look had the double-whammy effect of making his blue-green eyes look even more piercing than usual and also perfectly coordinating with the film’s retro-inspired logo. A coincidence? Probably, but it led to some very cool photos. Check out Tom’s red carpet moment now, then take a look at all the stars who’ve cuddled up to him over the years. We’re next in line, yeah?

