To the People Who Say My Kids Are Too Young to Remember Disneyland

I’ve heard this over and over: “Why bother taking a child under the age of 5 years old to Disneyland? They won’t even remember it! Why deal with all those crowds and spend all that money on a kid who won’t have any memory of their first visit?” I mean, why do anything with your children before they’re old enough to remember it, then?

And I saw so many babies there during my trip with my 3.5-year-old and 15-month-old that I know I am not alone in disagreeing with this point of view. Not to mention, I have proof — a photo of myself at 3 years old sitting on my dad’s shoulders in front of the Mickey Mouse flowers that brings back so many nostalgic “memories” even 29 years later. Turns out, in addition to wanting to give your kids a magical childhood experience, there are actually so many reasons to take them to Disneyland when they’re young.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Why-You-Should-Take-Young-Kids-Disneyland-43360480

