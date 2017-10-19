TIDAL’s Benefit Concert Was Basically a Gathering Place For Girls Who Run the World

When Beyoncé arrived at the TIDAL X Brooklyn benefit concert at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night, we’re just going to go right ahead and assume that you could hear a pin drop, because who wouldn’t be in awe of her presence? Bey, who recently welcomed twins Rumi and Sir with JAY-Z, walked the red carpet in a stunning emerald dress, and although she didn’t perform alongside her man, she did watch him front the sidelines.

This year’s TIDAL concert benefited all of the places effected by recent natural disasters, and the highlight of the night was definitely all of the strong and sexy women who dominated the stage. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Remy Ma, Fifth Harmony, and Karen Rodriguez were among the artists who performed. Check out all the women who showed everyone who runs the world (pun intended), and all for a great cause, below.

